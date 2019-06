The Mountain View City Council is debating Tuesday on whether to ban RVs on city streets, a dilemma facing many Bay Area cities.

Earlier in the evening, people rallied against the ban, urging the council to address the housing crisis.

Mountain View has leased a parking lot for people who live in their cars and RVs, getting them off the streets and giving them a safe place to sleep.

A vote on the possible ban is expected early Wednesday morning.