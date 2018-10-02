Clayton Man Arrested for Alleged Role in Deadly Va. Rally

Clayton Man Tied to White Supremacist Group Arrested for Alleged Role in Deadly Charlottesville Rally - NBC Bay Area
Clayton Man Tied to White Supremacist Group Arrested for Alleged Role in Deadly Charlottesville Rally

By Melissa Colorado

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 4 hours ago

    A Bay Area man linked to a white supremacist group was arrested Tuesday for his alleged role in last year's deadly rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

    Federal agents arrested 24-year-old Evan White of Clayton. White is one of four California men accused of participating in the torch-lit march and assaulting counter-protesters at the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville.

    Authorities said the men were part of an organized militant group named the Rise Above Movement.

    Last year, White was forced to resign from a Top Dog restaurant in Berkeley after a Twitter account outed him for allegedly taking part in the rally. NBC Bay Area spoke to White's neighbor in Clayton, who said he woke up to see agents raiding White's house and his car.

    The neighbor said seeing federal agents raiding White's home was "really shocking."

    A United States attorney described the men who participated in the march as "serial rioters" who also took part in violent rallies last year in Huntington Beach and Berkeley.

    The men each face 10 years in prison if convicted.

