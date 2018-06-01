Clusterfest Brings Famed Comedians, Traffic to San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Clusterfest Brings Famed Comedians, Traffic to San Francisco

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Comedy Clusterfest Closes Roads in San Francisco

    Pete Suratos reports.

    (Published 2 hours ago)

    Comedy Central’s music and comedy festival returns with big names.

    The second annual Clusterfest will take place at the Civic Center Plaza and Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco Friday and will feature Amy Schumer and Jon Stewart.

    Some commuters might not be laughing if they get stuck in traffic during the 3-day comedy fest. 

    Larkin, Polk, Fulton and Grove Streets are closed for the event and traffic will be diverted to Hayes Street. Drivers are already experiencing some backup traffic around noon Friday.

    Top 10 Beaches in the US for 2018 Revealed

    [NATL]Dr. Beach Reveals Top 10 Best Beaches in the US for 2018

    Clusterfest is not only bringing famous comedians, but also performers like Third Eye Blind and Salt-N-Pepa. Other apperances include John Mulaney, Nick Kroll, the Wu-Tang Clan, T-Pain, Jeff Ross, Bianca Del Rio and Michael Rapaport.

    Attendees can also can also look forward to the live performance of the musical-comedy trio of Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone, and Akiva Schaffer as The Lonely Island.

    Other comedians set to perform are Trevor Noah, Tiffany Haddish, David Cross, Michael Che and Desus and Mero, among others.

    Aside from the music and comedy, Clusterfest also features interactive attractions like a President Trump Twitter library, a South Park county fair and Nickelodeon’s Double Dare game.

    Three-day general admission tickets range from $199 to $289.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices