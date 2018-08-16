A commuter bus carrying 45 passengers ran off U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo Thursday morning and crashed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The bus, which was owned by Google, crashed into a ditch on southbound Highway 101 just north of 3rd Avenue. No injuries were reported, the Redwood City CHP said.



The driver said that a "mechanical issue" caused the bus to steer right and crashed to the side of the highway, according to CHP officer Chris Barshaini.

The slow lane was blocked while emergency crews worked on removing the bus.

The accident is still under investigation.