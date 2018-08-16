Google Bus Crashes Due to 'Mechanical Issue' on Hwy 101 in San Mateo - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
Peninsula

Peninsula

The latest news from around the Peninsula

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Google Bus Crashes Due to 'Mechanical Issue' on Hwy 101 in San Mateo

There were 45 passengers on board, officials said. The driver said that a "mechanical issue" caused the bus to steer right and crashed to the side of the highway

By Kiki Intarasuwan

Published 5 hours ago | Updated 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    RAW: Commuter Bus Crashes on 101 in San Mateo

    (Published 4 hours ago)

    A commuter bus carrying 45 passengers ran off U.S. Highway 101 in San Mateo Thursday morning and crashed, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    The bus, which was owned by Google, crashed into a ditch on southbound Highway 101 just north of 3rd Avenue. No injuries were reported, the Redwood City CHP said.

    The driver said that a "mechanical issue" caused the bus to steer right and crashed to the side of the highway, according to CHP officer Chris Barshaini.

    The slow lane was blocked while emergency crews worked on removing the bus.

    The accident is still under investigation. 

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices