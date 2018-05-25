Police Block Off Pleasant Hill Area After Shooting Reports - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
East Bay

East Bay

The latest news from around the East Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Police Block Off Pleasant Hill Area After Shooting Reports

Published 20 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    The Best Mattress For Your Sleep Style
    Getty Images

    Concord police are investigating a shooting near a shopping center in Pleasant Hill that occurred before noon Friday.

    Police have blocked off the area near Santa Monica Dr. near Sunvalley Blvd. just after 11:30 a.m. after a man was reportedly shot in the area.

    A witness told police she heard gunshots, saw a man fall to the ground and saw a black sedan leaving the scene, Concord police said.

    The extent of the man's injury is unknown.

    Top News Photos: Weinstein Arrested on Rape Charges

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Harvey Weinstein Arrested on Rape Charges
    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    No other information was immediately available.

    Refresh this page for more on this breaking news story.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices