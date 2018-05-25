Police Block Off Pleasant Hill Area After Shooting Reports

Concord police are investigating a shooting near a shopping center in Pleasant Hill that occurred before noon Friday.

Police have blocked off the area near Santa Monica Dr. near Sunvalley Blvd. just after 11:30 a.m. after a man was reportedly shot in the area.

A witness told police she heard gunshots, saw a man fall to the ground and saw a black sedan leaving the scene, Concord police said.

The extent of the man's injury is unknown.

No other information was immediately available.

