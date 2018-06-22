Deadly Crash Shuts Down Eastbound 580 in Livermore - NBC Bay Area
Deadly Crash Shuts Down Eastbound 580 in Livermore

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 26 minutes ago

    Eastbound Interstate 580 at North Flynn Road in Livermore was shut down late Friday afternoon while emergency crews responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to the CHP.

    At least one lane reopened on the freeway around 5:20 p.m.

    The fatal crash is one of four accidents reported on this stretch of eastbound I-580 late Friday afternoon, according to the CHP.

    View NBC Bay Area's traffic map for the latest conditions.

    No other information was immediately available.

