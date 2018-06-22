Deadly Crash Shuts Down Eastbound 580 in Livermore

NBC 5

Eastbound Interstate 580 at North Flynn Road in Livermore was shut down late Friday afternoon while emergency crews responded to a deadly crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle, according to the CHP.

At least one lane reopened on the freeway around 5:20 p.m.

The fatal crash is one of four accidents reported on this stretch of eastbound I-580 late Friday afternoon, according to the CHP.

No other information was immediately available.