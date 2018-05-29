Danville police were investigating an explosive device that damaged two cars in a store parking lot Sunday. (May 29, 2018)

Two vehicles were damaged by some sort of explosive device in a store parking lot Sunday in Danville, and the suspects were still at large, according to Danville police.

An unknown explosive device detonated at the Smart & Final parking lot, 460 Diablo Road, at about 7:10 p.m. Sunday, police said. Police Chief Allan Shields said officers were dispatched to the scene, and upon their arrival, they found minor damage to two vehicles in the parking lot that they determined was caused by an explosive device.

No injuries were reported, police said.

Investigators were working to determine the cause as well as persons associated with the small explosion, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Doug Muse at (925) 314-3700 or dmuse@danville.ca.gov.