A dead whale was found washed ashore in Richmond. (April 16, 2019)

Another dead whale has washed ashore in the Bay Area.

The whale's carcass was discovered this week at the Brooks Island Regional Preserve in Richmond.

Earlier this month, a dead gray whale was found washed ashore in Rodeo. At least two other gray whales have been found dead in the San Francisco Bay this year.

No other information was immediately available.