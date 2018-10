NBC

Police have launched a suspicious death investigation after a decayed skull was found Friday morning in the backyard of a home in Oakland.

The home is located on 29th Street.

The Alameda County Coroner's Bureau also responded to the scene to recover the skull.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Oakland police's homicide section at 510-238-3821 or the tip line at 510-238-7950.

No other information was immediately available.