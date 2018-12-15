Deported Oakland Nurse to Reunite With Family Saturday - NBC Bay Area
Deported Oakland Nurse to Reunite With Family Saturday

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Oakland Nurse Cleared to Return Home After Deportation

    After being deported to Mexico last year, Maria Mendoza has been granted permission to return back to Oakland. She is expected to be home by Dec. 15.

    (Published Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018)

    An Oakland nurse who was deported to Mexico last year is expected to be reunited with her four children in the Bay Area in time for the holidays later Saturday afternoon.

    Maria Mendoza Sanchez entered the United States illegally 20 years ago, raised a family, never got into trouble and became a nurse. At 4:40 p.m., she's expected to arrive on a United Airlines flight after receiving an approval last month from a State Department official at the U.S. Embassy in Mexico City to return.

    Mendoza Sanchez said then that she's happy because she is a step closer to an H1B visa that would allow her to return to Oakland with her children.

    "As time is going by, they have become more withdrawn from everybody," she said of her kids.

    Deported Oakland Nurse Closer to Reuniting With Her 4 Kids

    [BAY] Deported Oakland Nurse Closer to Reuniting With Her 4 Kids

    An Oakland nurse who was deported to Mexico last year is one step closer to being reunited with her four children in the Bay Area in time for the holidays. Terry McSweeney reports.

    (Published Monday, Nov. 26, 2018)

    Mendoza Sanchez's occupation, an oncology nurse at Oakland’s Highland Hospital, works in her favor. But having entered the U.S. illegally with a child 20-plus years ago works against her. Her only hope is a waiver on the H1B visa.

    The work visa will be good only for a few years, but they’d be critical years for Mendoza Sanchez's two teenage children.

