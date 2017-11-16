Dog Walker, Toddler Injured in SF Crash: Fire Dept. - NBC Bay Area
Dog Walker, Toddler Injured in SF Crash: Fire Dept.

Three dogs go missing after wreck, but are reunited with their owners

By NBC Bay Area staff

    Emergency personnel keep watch on dogs in the bed of a dog walker's pickup truck that crashed Thursday in San Francisco. (Nov. 16, 2017)

    A professional dog walker and toddler were injured and three dogs went missing Thursday afternoon after a pickup crashed in San Francisco, according to the fire department.

    The crash occurred about 3:15 p.m. at 26th and Santiago streets, fire officials said. Nine dogs were in the bed of the pickup. 

    All the dogs were accounted for by Thursday night.

    The pickup lost control and rolled down a street, striking parked cars and coming to rest against a house, fire officials said. The female dog walker and child were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

    For hours after the crash, the lone missing dog was a black Labrador named Kiwi. A Facebook page with the title "Find Kiwi" was launched Thursday, and the dog was found late Thursday night.

    He was safe and sleeping at home. 

    Published at 4:40 PM PST on Nov 16, 2017 | Updated 13 minutes ago
