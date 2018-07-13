Police are investigating a double stabbing in San Jose Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported on the 200 block of Pamela Avenue, just west of Interstate 680 and near the Regional Medical Center.

Police said the stabbing was reported at 2:39 p.m. When officers arrived they found a man and woman each suffering from at least one stab wound.

Both were transported to hospitals with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No suspects have been detained, police said.

No other information was immediately available.