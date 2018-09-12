Downed Power Line Sparked Marin County Wildfire - NBC Bay Area
Downed Power Line Sparked Marin County Wildfire

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 2 hours ago

    Irving Fire burn scar. (Sept. 11, 2018)

    A downed power line sparked a 152-acre wildfire that ignited in Marin County earlier this week, according to fire officials.

    The Irving Fire, which started Monday night in the area of Samuel P. Taylor State Park, was 65 percent contained as of Wednesday morning, fire officials reported.

    "Many" residents in the area were still without power as of Wednesday morning, but power should be restored by the early evening hours, according to fire officials.

    The blaze triggered evacuation orders after igniting, but all evacuations have since been lifted. All roads closed by the fire have also reopened.

