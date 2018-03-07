Driver Flees Scene After SUV Hits and Kills Pedestrian in Vallejo - NBC Bay Area
Driver Flees Scene After SUV Hits and Kills Pedestrian in Vallejo

By Bay City News

Published at 8:45 PM PST on Mar 7, 2018

    The driver of an SUV ran away from a collision that killed an 18-year-old woman Wednesday afternoon in Vallejo, police said.

    Someone called police at 3:43 p.m. to report the collision on Vervais Avenue near Fleming Avenue East. When officers arrived, they determined that a 1994 GMC Suburban was traveling north on Vervais Avenue and stopped close to Elna Drive.

    Police said the vehicle rolled backwards on Vervais with the driver still inside.

    It appeared the driver tried to negotiate the corner at Fleming Avenue East, but the SUV left the road and hit the teen who was walking on the sidewalk. The SUV kept going, overturned and stopped on the opposite sidewalk.

    Police said the woman who was struck suffered severe injuries. She was taken to a hospital and died.

    Police said she was a Vallejo resident and her name won't be released until her family is notified.

    Police are investigating the collision, and anyone with information is asked to call Officer Waylon Boyce at (707) 648-4013.

