Power Lines Fall on Top of Truck After Crash Near Sebastopol

A truck comes to rest after crashing near Sebastopol. (Dec. 31, 2017)

A driver was rescued in the North Bay Sunday after the box truck they were driving slammed into a utility pole, causing power lines to come crashing down on top of the vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. along Highway 116 just south of Sebastopol, according to the CHP.

The driver was not injured in the crash, but he had to stay inside the cab of the truck for several hours until crews could de-energize the power lines resting on the truck. The driver was eventually rescued around 10:30 a.m., according to the CHP.

It is not yet clear what led up to the crash.

Further information was not available.