One person has died after a driver reportedly swung an ax at a group of people people and ran over them in San Francisco. Anser Hassan reports. (Published Wednesday, March 28, 2018)

The suspect in a hit-and-run incident in San Francisco on Wednesday that left one person dead and four others injured has been identified and charged.

Mark Dennis, 33, was booked into San Francisco County Jail and charged with hominic, four counts of attempted homicide and five counts of assault with a deadly weapon, SFPD said Thursday.

Dennis alledgely swung an ax at five people and ran over them in San Francisco's Dogpatch neighborhood, near the intersection of Illinois and 24th Street.

He fled the scene but was later taken into custody near Alemany Boulevard and Cayuga Avenue, police said. Five victims were taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General where one victim later died.

One victim was in a critical condition, two were in serious condition and another was in fair condition, SF General's Chief Communications Officer Brent Andrew said.

One witness said a driver in a white GMC van had an argument with a man on the sidewalk and a few other people intervened. The witness said the driver got out of his vehicle and had an ax.

A second witness also said the driver had a small ax and that the people involved in the argument chased the driver back into the van. That's when the driver drove into the people on the sidewalk.

Police said the incident is an ongoing investigation and no other details were released.