The devastation in a Northern California town left by the state's deadliest and most destructive wildfire can be seen through drone images released by authorities this week.

The Camp Fire, which ripped through the town of Paradise in Butte County, has left at least 83 people dead and hundreds of others unaccounted for. On Thursday, Cal Fire officials said the blaze has charred over 150,000 acres and is 90 percent contained.

View what's left of Paradise after the Camp Fire in the map below. Click on the blue arrow on the bottom right to navigate between drone images, 360 images, evacuation maps and structure status via Cal Fire.