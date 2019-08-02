A drunk driver caused a rollover crash involvoing a big-rig early Friday, prompting the closure of lanes on eastbound Interstate 80 in Pinole, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash, which occurred on the highway near the Appian Way off-ramp, closed down four lanes of the highway.

CHP Sgt. Nathan White said a Toyota Camry was stopped in the No. 4 lane and the big-rig driver took evasive action to avoid the vehicle.

"But in the process of making the turning movement the weight shifted in the big rig allowing the big rig to turn on to its left side," White said.

The driver in the Camry was intoxicated and either passed out or asleep, White said.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert due to the crash at 2:56 a.m.

The crash has since been cleared and all lanes were reported reopened at 5:30 a.m. The Sig-alert has been canceled.

The crash was first reported around 2:30 a.m.

There were no reported injuries

Bay City News contributed to this report.