Climber Hans Florine on Monday recounts his fall from El Capitan in Yosemite last week. (May 7, 2018)

The East Bay rock climbing legend who survived a terrible fall last week on Yosemite’s El Capitan told NBC Bay Area the details of his harrowing and painful hours-long predicament.

Hans Florine was 2,300 feet up the popular peak when he suddenly found himself upside down, hanging by a rope, with two broken legs.

Florine says he somehow stayed calm, as did his climbing partner. He overcame the pain by becoming a spectator in his own life. And then, he shot a video and posted it to Instagram.

The video shows Florine moments after plunged 20 feet while climbing the nose of El Capitan.

"I’ve done it a hundred times," he said. "Now I’ve done it 110 times."

Florine suffered a shattered right heel and a badly broken left ankle and has surgery scheduled on both next week. This week, he was able to recount the accident in detail.

"You are placing gear into a small crack all the way along for 3,000 feet. You place in gear every 3 to 6 feet," he said.

"I set it in the crack, I tested it and then when I stood up on it, it popped out. The piece that was only 4 feet below me caught me but the rope didn’t come tight until I had already banged my heels, landed on a ledge and then fell another four or five feet over the ledge.

"I flipped upside down, actually had my back against the wall, head down," he added. "I was in agony for a millisecond, and my body pumped me full of endorphins and locked this all up."

Florine, a man who has literally written the book on climbing El Capitan, stayed calm and so did his partner. They fell to a certain point then lowered down 200 feet to a ledge that was a little more comfortable for them to rest, Florine said.

It was 2 p.m. A rescue team got Florine back to the top about eight hours later.

Florine said someday he’ll climb back up.

"I know stuff is possible still," he said.