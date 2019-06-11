East Bay Lake Rescue Continues

East Bay rescue crews were trying to find a man, possibly a teenager, at Lake Del Valle about eight miles south of Livermore Tuesday night.

A young man was seen going under water at 6:23 p.m. on the north end of Del Valle, investigators said. He was on a small, aluminum boat with friends when he either jumped off or fell off and never made it out.

The East Bay Regional Park District Police and Fire responded to the scene as well as the Alameda County Fire Department.

They sent out a helicopter to search the area from air and rescue boats went back and forth in the water looking for the man.

Crews continue their search, but they said it gets more and more dangerous overnight.

"We have to make a constant assessment of the rescuers’ safety," said Terrence Cotcher from the East Bay Regional Park District Police. "We have to keep our people safe to make sure that they can help the person they’re here to help."

Police said this is the second accident in three days on the north end of the lake.

The boat the man was in had life jackets on board but it’s not clear if he was wearing one.