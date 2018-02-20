U.S. bobsledder Elana Meyers Taylor hopes Pyeongchang will bring her a third Olympic bobsled medal. Since earning a silver in Sochi, Meyers Taylor married fellow bobsledder Nic Taylor, who offers her guidance and support on and off the track. (Published Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018)

It's finally her time to shine in Pyeongchang.

Two-time Olympic medalist Elana Meyers Taylor, who is married to Team USA bobsled alternate and Hayward's Nic Taylor, hit the ice in South Korea Tuesday night to compete in the two-woman bobsled event.

Meyers Taylor and teammate Lauren Gibbs hit the track in blistering fashion, racing to second place after the first two heats in the four-heat event.

Meyers Taylor's husband flashed an ear-to-ear smile while soaking up and talking about his unique Olympic experience.

"I think this is amazing," Nic Taylor said. "It's something that I've been working for a long time. And probably the coolest thing for me is I was able to make the team with my wife...She is the best, and it's awesome because we make each other stronger. Being able to share this moment with my wife, there's nothing better."

Joanne Reid of Palo Alto also hit the grounds of South Korea Tuesday to compete in the biathlon mixed relay, which featured the American team of two men and two women competing against teams from 19 other nations.

Unfortunately for the Americans, they were unable to keep pace with the competition, finishing in 15th place.

"I'd like to think I went out there and gave it my best shot, and that's really what matters in the end," Reid said. "I think, you know, two years from now, nobody's going to remember who shot what. They're just going to be, 'Oh yeah, were you there in Korea? Yeah, I was, and it was awesome, and we had a great time.'"

