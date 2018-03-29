Sick Passengers on Delta Flight Draws Heavy Medical Response at SJ International Airport: Official - NBC Bay Area
Sick Passengers on Delta Flight Draws Heavy Medical Response at SJ International Airport: Official

By Stephen Ellison

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 2 minutes ago

    Emergency medical personnel responded to Mineta San Jose International Airport Thursday for sick passengers on a Delta flight. (March 29, 2018)

    Emergency medical responders converged on Mineta San Jose International Airport on Thursday evening for possibly sick passengers on an arriving flight.

    On a Delta Airlines flight from Minneapolis, Minnesota, a child vomited, and several other passengers became sick, airport officials said.

    Paramedics and fire crews rushed to the airport to meet the plane as it landed, but in the end, only one passenger was treated for motion sickness, officials said.

    The person was treated and released, and the incident did not stem from anything serious officials said.   

    No further details were available.

