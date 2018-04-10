Equal Pay Day Shines Light on Gender Pay Gap

In hopes of shining a light on the pay gap between men and women, supporters on Tuesday are expected to gather at some Bay Area events in the name of Equal Pay Day. Sharon Katsuda reports.

April 10 marks how far into the new year that women must spend working in order to collect the amount of money that men earned the year before, according to the National Committee on Pay Equity.

Women are said to now make 80.5 cents for every dollar that men acquire, according to the committee.

In San Jose, an equal pay forum is slated to take place at 4 p.m. at the auditorium at the Santa Clara County Administration Building. The event will feature a panel discussion.

An informational presentation focusing on equal pay is said to also take place at 4 p.m. at the Rockridge BART Station in Oakland.

Earlier Tuesday, an "unequal" bake sale is expected to happen at 11 a.m. at Laney College in Oakland.

A federal appeals court on Monday said that employers cannot pay women less than men for the same work based on differences in their salaries at previous jobs.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.