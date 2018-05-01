FILE - Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square, March 29, 2018.

Facebook is investigating a claim that a security engineer took advantage of his position to access information he then used to stalk women online, the social media giant confirmed on Monday to Motherboard.

The claim surfaced in a tweet Sunday by the founder of Spyglass Security, a cybersecurity consultancy, who alleged she received copies of a user's text conversation from the dating app Tinder that showed "a security engineer currently employed at Facebook is likely using privileged access to stalk women online."

NBC News has not received or reviewed the chat messages Stokes referenced, but a screenshot of a text message she added to the thread showed one participant saying that their job involved being "more than" a security analyst. The user said they try to "figure out who hackers are in real life... so professional stalker."

"I have to say that you are hard to find," the user added, "lol."