UPDATE: The child has been found safe. His photo has been removed.

Fairfield police are searching for a missing 8-year-old boy Friday morning.

The boy, Gage, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. in the area of Greenfield Drive and Martin Road. He is wearing a black raincoat and blue sweatpants with a white stripe, police said.

Police ask anyone who spot him to keep an eye on him and call 911.