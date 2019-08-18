Family, Friends Gather in Search of Missing Alameda Father

Family and friends of a missing Alameda father were gathering Sunday to pass out fliers and help search for their loved one, according to a family friend's Facebook post.

Eric Batzdorff, 42, was last seen by his wife on Aug. 11. The father of two girls has been having a difficult time, but he has never disappeared before, the post said.

Family and friends were set to gather Sunday afternoon at the Rock Wall Winery parking lot, 2301 Monarch St., Alameda. They were planning on passing out fliers and searching the area for someone who might have seen something, the post said.

Batzdorff's car, a 2013 silver Honda Accord, also is missing. It has a large dent in the right rear panel, and the license plate is 7AZC963, the family told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

A report has been filed with the Alameda Police Department.

Batzdorff is originally from Sonoma County, and his parents still live there. His father, Jon Batzdorff, told the Press Democrat Eric has been despondent over challenges in his life, and the family is concerned for him.

Eric Batzdorff and his wife have been living a few miles apart in Alameda, the family said.