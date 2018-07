A fire engulfed a closed down Italian restaurant in Santa Clara early Saturday morning.

Crews responded to the building that used to be By Th' Bucket Bar and Grill restaurant on Stevens Creek Blvd. which closed its doors in September after nearly six decades.

The location was vacant when the fire started, according to fire officials.

Investigators are on the scene to investigate the origin and cause of the fire.

No other information was immediately availabe.