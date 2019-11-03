Fire Off Highway 1 Near Big Sur Prompts Evacuations: CHP - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x

Fire Off Highway 1 Near Big Sur Prompts Evacuations: CHP

By Bay City News

Published 3 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Why It's Time to Flip or Change Your Mattress

    A vegetation fire near Big Sur, a short distance north of the small community of Posts near state Highway 1 in unincorporated Monterey County, is prompting evacuations in the area Sunday night, a Monterey California Highway Patrol officer said.

    The fire was first reported about 6:25 p.m. CHP Officer Jessica Madueno said her agency will assist the Monterey County Sheriff's Office with evacuations. As of 7:05 p.m., CHP officers were still en route to the fire area, Madueno said.

    Further information about the fire itself, from Cal Fire, was not immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices