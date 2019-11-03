Fire Off Highway 1 Near Big Sur Prompts Evacuations: CHP

A vegetation fire near Big Sur, a short distance north of the small community of Posts near state Highway 1 in unincorporated Monterey County, is prompting evacuations in the area Sunday night, a Monterey California Highway Patrol officer said.

The fire was first reported about 6:25 p.m. CHP Officer Jessica Madueno said her agency will assist the Monterey County Sheriff's Office with evacuations. As of 7:05 p.m., CHP officers were still en route to the fire area, Madueno said.

Further information about the fire itself, from Cal Fire, was not immediately available.