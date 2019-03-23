A woman has died and man has been injured following a one-alarm fire at a home in Redwood City on Saturday night, according to fire officials.

The blaze was first reported around 10:08 p.m. at 556 Jackson Avenue, Redwood City Fire Chief Stan Maupin said. Firefighters arrived four minutes after the initial call and extinguished the blaze located in the kitchen at 10:36 p.m.

The injured party was transported to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to Maupin, and nobody else lived at the single-family residence.

Most of the fire damage to the home was kept to the kitchen, but Maupin added that there was smoke damage throughout the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.