Firefighters Battle Two-Alarm Structure Fire in San Jose

San Jose firefighters responded to a two-alarm structure fire in the city's Cambrian Park area, according to a fire official.

The fire was reported at about 5:10 p.m. at a preschool in the 14800 block of Bercaw Lane in the city's Cambrian Park area, officials confirmed.

The fire was knocked down quickly, and fire crews remained on the scene to investigate.

No injuries were immediately reported.

Another fire was reported at about the same time at a mobile home park in the 500 block of Hermitage Street in North San Jose.

No further detalis were available.