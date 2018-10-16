Contra Costa County Fire Protection District crews are on the scene of a two-alarm blaze at a two-story apartment complex in Antioch that displaced nine people early Tuesday morning, according to fire officials. Pete Suratos reports.

The fire was in the back of an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Claudia Court, making it difficult for crews to access, according to Fire Battalion Chief Richard Sonsteng.

There are no initial reports of injuries. The cause of the fire is still under investigation but officials said the fire could have been started by cigarettes.

Some of the displaced tenants said they've complained several times about the tenant of the apartment where the fire started and her smoking habits but nothing was done.

Lawrence Elliott, one of the displaced tenants, said "The police officers told me there was nothing they could do. It's up to the managers and the office to take control of that. She wouldn't even let the officers in last night."

The woman was seen taken into custody by police officers.

Some residents were initially trapped by the blaze, but assisted out by fire crews who arrived on the scene and Antioch police, officials said.

Sonsteng said there were no sprinklers in the building and at least one apartment was fully involved.

No further information is immediately available.