Postal carrier robbed at gunpoint in Dublin

By NBC Bay Area staff

Two suspects are wanted for holding up a postal carrier at gunpoint Monday near Obispo Court in Dublin.

It's the latest in a string of attacks targeting postal workers.

The postal carrier was approached by two men in black masks and threatened her with a gun for her mailbox key and cell phone, police said.

Both suspects ran on foot, and have not been found.

Another postal worker was robbed at gunpoint on April 25 in San Carlos. Investigators released pictures of the stolen car they believe is involved.

And in Oakland, a $150,000 reward is being offered to solve a postal robbery last week on Euclid Avenue.

Video shows the worker walking through a gate, when she's robbed of her master keys by at least two suspects.

Another worker was robbed on that same street back in March.

