Firefighters Battle Multiple Grass Fires in South San Jose

Firefighters were battling multiple grass fires near a homeless camp in South San Jose on Wednesday, and officials suspect the blazes may involve arson.

The fires, which sparked about 3:15 p.m., were burning along Capitol Expressway at Tuers Avenue, just south of Los Lagos Golf Course. The flames later spread across Capitol Expressway.

Fire crews said they had stopped forward progress at about 3:45 p.m., but later reported multiple fires burning. A fire captain said the fires may have been deliberately set, and San Jose police responded to the scene.

No further details were available.