Firefighters Battle Multiple Grass Fires in South San Jose - NBC Bay Area
logo_bay_2x
South Bay

South Bay

The latest news from around the South Bay

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Firefighters Battle Multiple Grass Fires in South San Jose

By Stephen Ellison

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Meet California’s Most Exciting Thought-Leaders
    NBC Bay Area
    Fire crews battle a grass fire Wednesday in South San Jose. (June 27, 2018)

    Firefighters were battling multiple grass fires near a homeless camp in South San Jose on Wednesday, and officials suspect the blazes may involve arson.

    The fires, which sparked about 3:15 p.m., were burning along Capitol Expressway at Tuers Avenue, just south of Los Lagos Golf Course. The flames later spread across Capitol Expressway.

    Fire crews said they had stopped forward progress at about 3:45 p.m., but later reported multiple fires burning. A fire captain said the fires may have been deliberately set, and San Jose police responded to the scene.

    No further details were available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices