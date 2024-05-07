San Francisco

Have you seen a laser in the night sky in San Francisco? Here's why

It’s be based at Telegraph Hill but will be visible from 12 miles away

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A mysterious laser beam is shooting into the night sky in San Francisco this week.

The beam is product of Barrett Lyon -- the CEO of Mega Laser and CTO of Tarsal, a data security company.

Lyon is putting on laser demonstrations for San Francisco's Cybersecurity Conference which is happening this week at the Moscone Center.

The laser beam will be on display again on Wednesday beginning at sunset.

It’s be based at Telegraph Hill but will be visible from 12 miles away.

