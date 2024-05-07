Have you seen a laser in the night sky in San Francisco? Here's why

A mysterious laser beam is shooting into the night sky in San Francisco this week.

The beam is product of Barrett Lyon -- the CEO of Mega Laser and CTO of Tarsal, a data security company.

Lyon is putting on laser demonstrations for San Francisco's Cybersecurity Conference which is happening this week at the Moscone Center.

The laser beam will be on display again on Wednesday beginning at sunset.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

It’s be based at Telegraph Hill but will be visible from 12 miles away.