Winchester Mystery House in Calif. to Host 'Spirited Supper'

VISIT THE WINCHESTER MYSTERY HOUSE... and you'll likely join an info-packed tour, one that illustrates the famous San Jose California abode's Victorian details and ghostly guests. You may call upon the gift shop, too, to pick up a few postcards or a memento. But sitting down to a dressy dinner, one that is both elegant and a touch eerie, isn't on most guests' itineraries when they materialize at what is said to be one of the hauntiest of houses (and that's not just in California, but the whole world). That's going to change, for 40 ghost-loving guests on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 19. For that's when the house "... will host a gourmet, Halloween-themed dinner in the Estate's beautiful ballroom," a dinner that will include four courses as well as wines that pair-up well with what's on the plates. The name? Why it's Sarah's Spirited Supper, of course.

WILL YOU SWAN INTO DINNER... wearing a style that recalls the dresses that Sarah Winchester once wore? Will you even spring for a tux, or think more historically when it comes to your outfit? Whatever you choose to go with, bet people will be dressed to the nines. Or, more likely, the thirteens, which was, of course, the favorite number of Mrs. Winchester. Adding to the pre-Halloween thrills of this bucket-list-y supper? All dinner attendees will receive tickets to "Unhinged," the theatrical, super-spooky new experience at the Winchester Mystery House. A ticket? It's $259. The availability? Limited, as mentioned. Float, like a phantom, by the Winchester's site now for more on this one-night-only happening. Will it be back in 2020? We'll gaze into our crystal ball and watch the future.

