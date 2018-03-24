Footless Pigeon Found With Spatula Glued to Stump

"Someone caught a footless pigeon, glued a tiny spatula on to her stump and let her go again," Officer Edith of San Francisco Animal Care and Control said on Twitter.

A footless pigeon is being cared for and under rehabilitation after it was found with a tiny spatula glued to her stump.

San Francisco Animal Care and Control received the pigeon Friday morning. It is believed someone must have spotted the footless pigeon and attempted to help by gluing the tiny spatula on the bird.

The bird was found in South San Francisco, but SFACC said the pigeon "probably came from pretty far away."

The pigeon was later sent off to rehab to get "despatula’d" and is currently under the care of Palomacy, a bay area pigeon rescue, according to spokeswoman Deb Campbell.