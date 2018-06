A former ICE spokesperson in San Francisco has gone on the record saying he resigned rather than lie about the impact of the Oakland mayor's warning of an impending immigration raid. This all goes back to Mayor Libby Schaaf's now infamous tweet back in February. Anser Hassan reports.

A former United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman in San Francisco has gone on the record saying he resigned rather than lie about the impact of Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf's warning of an impending immigration raid.

This all goes back to Schaaf's now infamous tweet back in February.

