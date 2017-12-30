Four Adults, Two Children Injured in Car Crash in San Francisco - NBC Bay Area
Four Adults, Two Children Injured in Car Crash in San Francisco

By Rhea Mahbubani

Published 4 hours ago

    The scene of a rollover crash in San Francisco. (Dec. 30, 2017)

    A two-car crash in San Francisco injured six people on Saturday, fire officials say.

    According to the fire department's Twitter page, the crash occurred at Arguello Boulevard and Fulton Street around 11 a.m. 

    A silver car — which is seen in pictures crumpled against a wall along the intersection — was traveling at a high rate of speed with a driver and a passenger, police spokeswoman Grace Gatpandan said. It rammed into a black car, with four occupants — a mother, a father and their two children.

    The victims were taken to a local trauma center with non-life threatening injuries, fire officials tweeted. Of them, one was seriously hurt and two sustained moderate wounds.

    People were asked to avoid the area. 

    The scene near Golden Gate Park was cleared around 12 p.m.

    The suspect vehicle's driver will likely be charged with reckless driving, Gatpandan said, but that's unconfirmed because an investigation is ongoing.

