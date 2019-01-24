Fremont PD Uses DNA Tech to Arrest Suspect in 1990 Homicide

Police have arrested the man believed to be responsible for the death of a 30-year-old Fremont resident who went missing in 1990 by using DNA evidence.

Fremont Police detectives arrested 52-year-old Russel Guerrero in Chandler, Arizona, on Tuesday after officials spent months conducting surveillance on the man who would have been 25 years of age the time of 30-year-old Jack Upton's murder.

Police opened an investigation into Upton's disappearance on Dec. 17, 1990, after he had not shown up for work for multiple days. He was later found dead in his home on Tyson Lane, according to police.

Upton's Nissan 300 ZX, reportedly stolen from the apartment complex's parking lot, was located a week later 350 miles away in Thousand Oaks, California, police said.

Suspected 'Golden State Killer' Arraigned in Court

The man accused of being the Golden State Killer, who terrorized suburban California neighborhoods in a spate of brutal rapes and slayings in the 1970s and '80s before leaving a cold trail that baffled investigators for decades, was arraigned in Sacramento court Friday. Jodi Hernandez reports. (Published Friday, April 27, 2018)

Blood and other forensic evidence were collected from the vehicle and the blood sample was determined to be of an unknown suspect.

A new DNA technology by Parabon NanoLabs that was used in the arrest of the Golden State Killer suspect was brought in to assist with Upton's homicide investigation, according to Fremont police.

Last year, Bay Area authories made several cold case arrests using similar DNA analysis method.

That DNA analysis "coupled with a complete fresh look at the evidence in the case, produced a potential suspect in the case," authorities said in a statement. The case was then presented to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office last Thursday and a warrant was issued for Guerrero's arrest.

It wasn't immediately clear if Guerrero had a legal representative.