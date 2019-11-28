GLIDE Dishing Out Thanksgiving Meals in San Francisco

Volunteers are getting ready to serve meals to those in need as part of a long-standing Thanksgiving Day tradition in San Francisco. Thom Jensen reports.

Volunteers are getting ready to serve meals to those in need as part of a long-standing Thanksgiving Day tradition in San Francisco.

Each year, GLIDE dishes out a full Thanksgiving meal with all the traditional fixings at Glide Memorial Church.

An estimated 2,000 people are expected to enjoy the annual holiday meal between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Volunteers started preparing food Wednesday night.

An estimated one in four people in San Francisco is "food insecure." That means they lack reliable access to plenty of affordable and nutritious food.