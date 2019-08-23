Garoppolo Eager to Get Back on the Field Saturday

Niners quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (No. 10) will start Saturday's exhibition game against the Chiefs in Kansas City. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

For the 49ers third exhibition game Saturday in Kansas City, starters are expected to play about half the game, says head coach Kyle Shanahan.

That includes quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

For Garoppolo, the game against the Chiefs is a chance to wipe Monday night’s horrible performance against the Broncos from his memory banks and re-set himself into a positive mindset going into the final preseason game – which he likely won’t play.

Against the Broncos he completed just one of six passes, was intercepted once, had another potential interception dropped and had two passes tipped by defensive linemen.

Now, he gets a chance to get back on track – and says he’s ready to roll, even though his recent play against the Broncos and in practice has caused some in the media to wonder if perhaps the quarterback isn’t as good as the 49ers believe he is.

“Throughout my entire career, there’s always going to be that noise and everything, but you just have to block it out,” he told reporters Thursday. “We have so much going on in our meetings and the locker room, you’re just trying to take all that in (and) if you start worrying about the outside noise, you’ve got no chance at being successful. …

“You could crumple up and kind of go into a fetal position and surrender or you could go out and fight. We’ve got a locker room full of guys that want to fight, and myself included.”

Saturday’s game against the Chiefs is set for a 5 p.m. kickoff (Bay Area time).