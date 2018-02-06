A gas leak prompted evacuations Tuesday afternoon near San Francisco's Alamo Square.

Police and firefighters during the incident went door to door to evacuate buildings affected by the gas leak. At least 16 people were evacuated. The incident was reported in the area of McAllister and Scott streets.

RAW VIDEO: Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations in San Francisco

PG&E officials said a third-party construction crew broke a four-inch gas main near Scott and McAllister streets. Evacuation orders were lifted just before 5 p.m.

No other information was immediately available.