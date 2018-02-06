Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations Near San Francisco's Alamo Square - NBC Bay Area
OLY-BAY
San Francisco

San Francisco

The latest news from around San Francisco

East Bay|North Bay|Peninsula|San Francisco|South Bay

Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations Near San Francisco's Alamo Square

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published at 3:31 PM PST on Feb 6, 2018 | Updated 4 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations in San Francisco

    A gas leak prompted evacuations Tuesday afternoon near San Francisco's Alamo Square. Jean Elle reports. (Published 4 hours ago)

    A gas leak prompted evacuations Tuesday afternoon near San Francisco's Alamo Square.

    Police and firefighters during the incident went door to door to evacuate buildings affected by the gas leak. At least 16 people were evacuated. The incident was reported in the area of McAllister and Scott streets.

    RAW VIDEO: Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations in San FranciscoRAW VIDEO: Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations in San Francisco

    A gas leak prompted evacuations near San Francisco's Alamo Square.

    (Published 6 hours ago)

    PG&E officials said a third-party construction crew broke a four-inch gas main near Scott and McAllister streets. Evacuation orders were lifted just before 5 p.m.

    No other information was immediately available.

    Get the latest from NBC Bay Area anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices