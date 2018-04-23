Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations in San Francisco: FD - NBC Bay Area
Gas Leak Prompts Evacuations in San Francisco: FD

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 12 minutes ago

    Crews work at the scene of a gas leak in San Francisco. (April 23, 2018)

    Eight patients in San Francisco are suffering from non-life threatening complaints following a gas leak Monday morning, according to the fire department.

    The gas leak occurred in the area of Polk and Post streets, according to the fire department. The leak has since been capped.

    Evacuations have been ordered in the area, but those orders are expected to be lifted "soon," according to fire officials.

    Further information was not available.

    Refresh the page for more information on this developing story.

