Climate change has real effect on human and animals lives and a giant white polar bear sculpture in front of the Ferry Plaza Building is here to remind everyone of that.

The 35-foot tall "Long View Polar Bear" statue made from recycled car hoods was put on display as leaders and activists from around the world gather this week in San Francisco for the Global Climate Action Summit, and to send the message about carbon footprint and habitat loss.

Scientists blame global warming for the dwindling ice cover on the Arctic Ocean. Because the ice is shrinking, the bears are having a harder time catching food during their prime hunting time.

"Taking the 'Long View' is crucial to survival," said DKLA Design drafts, the art collective that produces one-of-a kind monuments.

Global Climate Action Summit Begins in San Francisco

Pete Suratos reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

"Animals disappear to make room for our cars. Turning wrecked cars into monumental animals visually reverses this process and impacts the consciousness of the viewer," the statement read.

The sculpture was debuted during this year's Burning Man Festival and it will tour the country with its environmental message, according to organizers.