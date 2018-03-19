yo_co - stock.adobe.com

A report of grenades at a home in East San Jose prompted evacuations and a bomb squad response Monday afternoon, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.

At about 4:10 p.m., the sheriff’s office responded to the 300 block of Gordon Avenue and Greenside Drive in unincorporated East San Jose. The grenades were found during an estate sale at the property, sheriff's officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies evacuated about 10 homes and were controlling pedestrian and vehicle traffic in the area. The bomb squad was working to safely dispose of the grenades, sheriff's officials said.

The scene was expected to clear at about 7 p.m., they said.