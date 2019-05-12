A group rallying against the proposed new Oakland A's ballpark at the Port of Oakland has scheduled a news conference for Monday morning during which it plans to urge the Port Commission to reject a proposed term sheet with the team.

The East Oakland Alliance, a coalition of community leaders, business owners and fans, is holding the 11:45 a.m. news conference in support of workers and businesses concerned that the proposed Howard Terminal baseball stadium threatens their jobs and the city’s industrial economic base, according to a news release.

The Port Commission has a hearing on the term sheet at 1 p.m. Monday.

One of the group's main issues with the proposed term sheet is it would enable the A’s to lease the site at a lower rate than what other port operators are required to pay, the release said.

Meanwhile, the A's are slated to lead a fan rally in support of the new ballpark at noon Monday.

All the events are taking place at the port offices at 530 Water St. in Oakland.