Group Opposing A's New Ballpark Site to Rally Ahead of Port Commission Hearing

East Oakland Alliance will urge port officials to reject proposed term sheet with the team

By Stephen Ellison

Published 34 minutes ago | Updated 32 minutes ago

    Ben Ross
    A rendering of the A's planned Howard Terminal stadium.

    A group rallying against the proposed new Oakland A's ballpark at the Port of Oakland has scheduled a news conference for Monday morning during which it plans to urge the Port Commission to reject a proposed term sheet with the team.

    The East Oakland Alliance, a coalition of community leaders, business owners and fans, is holding the 11:45 a.m. news conference in support of workers and businesses concerned that the proposed Howard Terminal baseball stadium threatens their jobs and the city’s industrial economic base, according to a news release.

    The Port Commission has a hearing on the term sheet at 1 p.m. Monday.

    One of the group's main issues with the proposed term sheet is it would enable the A’s to lease the site at a lower rate than what other port operators are required to pay, the release said.

    Meanwhile, the A's are slated to lead a fan rally in support of the new ballpark at noon Monday.

    All the events are taking place at the port offices at 530 Water St. in Oakland.

