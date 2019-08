Hayward police searching for person who allegedly damaged its security robot at a downtown parking garage.

Police in Hayward are searching for a person who they say knocked over the city's security guard robot.

The 400-pound Knightscope K5, which resembles R2D2 from the Star Wars movies, was damaged after being toppled over in a downtown parking structure, police said.

Police released photos of the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hayward police at 510-293-3433.