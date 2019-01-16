Heavy Storm Impacts Bay Area Traffic

Getty Images

One of the strongest storms of the season is slamming the Bay Area Wednesday, prompting flooding and impacting traffic throughout the region.

Here's a running list of traffic alerts issued in the Bay Area during Wednesday's storm:

South Bay/Santa Cruz

A mudslide shut down southbound lanes of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz, south of the Glenwood Cutoff. Lanes started to reopen around 4:40 p.m.

San Francisco/Peninsula

San Francisco Public Works officials said the Great Highway from Lincoln to Sloat in the southbound direction is closed due to the storm. There was no estimated time lanes would reopen.

San Bruno police said Sharp Park Road is closed in both directions from Skyline Boulevard to College Drive. This closure is expected to be extended due to trees and wires down. Please avoid the area.

North Bay