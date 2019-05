Waves crash against the shore at Fort Point, near the Golden Gate Bridge, during a fierce storm November 8, 2002 in San Francisco, California.

The National Weather Service's Bay Area office has issued a high surf advisory between Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday night.

Some breaking waves could soar as high as 20 feet, the weather service said.

"Large waves can wash people off jetties and rocks into the frigid ocean waters," the weather service said. "Be very cautious along the coast and on the beaches."

The advisory is scheduled to go into effect at 3 p.m. Tuesday and expire at 9 p.m. Wednesday.