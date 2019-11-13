Hit-and-Run Shuts Down Street in Santa Clara: Police - NBC Bay Area
Hit-and-Run Shuts Down Street in Santa Clara: Police

By NBC Bay Area staff

Published 58 minutes ago | Updated 6 minutes ago

    A hit-and-run in Santa Clara prompted street closures in the Monroe Street area on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.

    A hit-and-run incident in Santa Clara prompted police to close down a street Wednesday afternoon. 

    At 12:40 p.m. the Santa Clara Police Department tweeted that a perimeter was established on Monroe Street, between Warburton and Cabrillo Avenue after a hit-and-run.

    According to police, a car was doing donuts at the intersection Monroe and Lincoln Street. In their attempt to stop the suspects, police rammed a parked car. 

    The two suspects ran away but were caught shortly after by police and arrested for wreckless driving, hit-and-run and resisting arrest.

      

